RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police are investigating after a man tried to grab a teenager on the sidewalks in Reston on Tuesday evening.

Officials said that the attempted abduction happened in the 1800 block of Old Reston Avenue. The teenager broke free and ran after the man tried to grab them.

Police are still looking for the man, who was “described as Hispanic, 5’11”, athletic build” and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and black shorts. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.