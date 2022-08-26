FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The former Fairfax County middle school counselor who kept his job even after he was arrested and convicted of solicitation of a minor, was arrested again on Thursday for providing false paperwork to the sex offender registry.

50-year-old Darren Thornton wasn’t fired until after he was arrested again for sex crimes. It was due in large part to a communication mishap between law enforcement and the school division.

Just moments after Thornton’s third arrest came to light, the Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent, Dr. Michelle Reid, answered tough questions from parents and family members of students at Glasgow Middle School.

During a community conversation, which was also attended by a pair of school board members including Dr. Ricardy Anderson, one parent mentioned that this was not the first time a staff member at Glasgow Middle School had been charged with a sex crime against a minor. Back in 2020, 60-year-old Albert Keys, a substitute teacher, was charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties.

Reid said despite that, there is not a Glasgow-specific problem. She also stated she doesn’t want to blame anyone, rather she hopes to acknowledge, and get to the bottom of, what happened.

Much of that will come to light after a third-party investigation into the incident concludes.

During the conversation, Reid said, “This is a serious situation when we’re talking about the health and safety of our young people.”

Thursday marked the first time Reid publicly came face-to-face with Glasgow families to address it. She began by citing some issues with Virginia policies, and the relationship between school districts and law enforcement.

“At no time should some communication of this important safety nature be left up to one email or one phone call or communication between two people,” Reid said.

Emails DC News Now received through a Freedom of Information Act request show Chesterfield County Police’s notification of the arrest never went through — the previous superintendent’s email was mistyped.

Reid offered a solution on Thursday night, suggesting a reply email confirming receipt could be required.

“How do we know there are not other instances where law enforcement has emailed somebody within the school system and said, ‘Hey, so and so was arrested for bank robbery,’ and that hasn’t gone to somebody else’s spam folder?” asked Glasgow Parent Staci Ali-Ibrahim. “How do we know that hasn’t happened?”

Reid paused before saying, “I would like to tell you guaranteed that hasn’t happened, but I can’t make that promise at this point.”

Reid did say she has directed human relations staff to review every current FCPS employee record to ensure accurate background checks.

After the event, DC News Now asked Ali-Ibrahim how she perceived Reid’s answers during the event.

“It was a really tough spot to be in,” she said. “The stuff happened before [Reid] arrived. She’s owning it. I respect that as a parent.”

Anderson also revealed that although Thornton was fired in June, he “did disappear” and hasn’t been inside the building since March.