FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Community leaders started considering expanding bike-sharing services across Fairfax County.

The expansion would add Capital Bikeshare service to 28 metro stations, including Vienna, Franconia-Springfield and Huntington. Officials said this aims to help underserved communities.

Leaders will be holding two virtual meetings for residents to share their feedback.

The meeting regarding the Franconia District will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m., and the meeting about the Providence District will take place on Monday at 6 p.m.

More information about this can be found on Fairfax County’s website.