RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a “violent crime spree” in Reston and a subsequent police chase in Henrico County ended after the person responsible for both shot himself and died.

Henrico County police said things started just after 5 p.m. on Saturday when Dana Paul Roman, 45, attacked and abducted someone, then drove that person to Fairfax County, where Roman stopped in the 12000 block of Thunder Chase Dr. in Reston.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said that on Sunday, officers received a call about a shooting shortly before 2 a.m. Investigators believe Roman got out of the car at the Reston location and started shooting, hitting someone who was inside the home there, then left the area.

Officers found someone inside the home who had been shot multiple times. Medics took the person to the hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

FCPD said that officers found the person Roman was accused of abducting from Henrico County in a car that was nearby. The person had been stabbed in the arm and had trauma to the face. Police expected that person to survive.

Fairfax County police couldn’t find Roman in the area.

During the investigation, they found out about a carjacking victim who turned up in Henrico County. Investigators said Roman forced the person to drive him from Reston to Henrico. The driver wasn’t hurt.

Around 3 a.m. on Monday, police said that they found Roman in Henrico County. Officers chased him, and he ran. They stopped their pursuit.

Around 9 a.m., police saw him in a car near Laburnum Avenue and Interstate 64. Officers followed him into Richmond where the car crashed. Roman ran, again. The Henrico County Police Department found him near N. 35th Street and E. Marshall Street. Officers said Roman shot himself and died.

FCPD said that the assault and shooting did not seem to be random and that everyone knew each other.