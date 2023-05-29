FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said two people died and two people were hurt in a shooting and stabbing that took place in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County Monday afternoon.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the incident at an apartment in the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Ln. at 4:12 p.m. The tweet said that one person had died, medics were taking three people to the hospital, and several people ran from the apartment after the incident.

In a follow-up tweet, police said that a second person had died. Both people who died had been shot. The people who were stabbed had injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Deputy Chief of Investigations Eli Cory said in a news conference Monday afternoon that the people who were stabbed were minors.

The department asked everyone to avoid the area of the stabbing and shooting.