FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a fatal overdose that killed one minor and left another in critical condition on Sunday.

Fairfax County Police were called to the 5700 block of Columbia Pike in Bailey’s Crossroads around 7:20 p.m. after they received reports that two minors were unconscious and foaming at the mouth in a car.

When officers arrived, they gave multiple doses of Narcan and CPR to the two minors before they were sent to the hospital.

One was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other was still being treated on Monday evening.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (866) 411-8477 or submit a tip online.