FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — 14-year-old Andy Campos awoke to a nightmare on May 15. His family members were frantic as his grandmother Angela Campos had passed out on the floor. She was having a heart attack.

Andy knew exactly what to do. The week before, he’d taken a CPR class at Marshall High School.

“That’s a miracle from God that I knew how to do that stuff,” Andy said.

He said that he jumped into action to help her.

“I… called 911, I called it immediately. I explained everything,” he said.

First responders rushed Angela to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, where she was treated for a week. She’s back home with her family, thanks to Andy’s heroics.

“The doctors told us that the only reason that she woke up and she’s alive is because of him,” Natalie Campos, Andy’s older sister said. “He supplied that oxygen to her brain. If we would have waited for the paramedics to get there, it would have been a different story.”

Natalie is a nursing student and said that Andy reacted like a hero.

“I’m definitely so proud of him, especially as a big sister,” she said.

Following the news, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid issued a statement, saying:

I am so inspired to hear of Andy’s incredible heroics! His quick thinking, and ability to keep calm in a scary situation, coupled with the CPR training he took at Marshall High School, saved his grandmother’s life. I can only imagine how grateful and proud his family is of this remarkable young man. The positive outcome of this medical emergency shows the importance and effectiveness of the required CPR program at our high schools. It is literally a lifesaver ! I am sure I am joined by everyone at Fairfax County Public Schools when I wish his grandmother a speedy recovery. Well done Andy! Statement from Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid

Andy, who’s heading into his sophomore year, is looking forward to spending the summer with his family — and also getting a part-time job.

After his experience saving his grandmother, he is considering becoming a paramedic or doctor.

The American Heart Association estimates that immediate CPR can double or triple a cardiac arrest patient’s chances of survival.