FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) announced that its officers arrested a 17-year-old suspect responsible for a fatal shooting Friday night in Woodlawn.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, officers responded to a shooting in the 8700 block of Sacramento Drive. Joshua Fieldings, 25, was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Detectives determined Fieldings had a dispute with the 17-year-old suspect. Around 8:20 p.m., Fieldings was seen leaving a business when a gunshot was heard. A witness saw the 17-year-old fleeing the scene.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and underaged possession of a firearm.

He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center.

Detectives believe the firearm was from his home.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at 703-246-7800.