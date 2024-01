FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said a 17-year-old has died after being stabbed overnight in Annandale.

Police said the incident happened in the 4200 block of Wadsworth Ct.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody Saturday night.

He was also stabbed and remains hospitalized.

Police said this is not domestic and both people involved knew each other.