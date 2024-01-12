FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A 17-year-old student is in custody after a sexual assault incident occurred inside Annandale High School.

The victim told a School Resource Officer that she was sexually assaulted inside the high school. Detectives determined that the boy forcefully sexually assaulted her near a stairwell. The victim was able to get away from the boy which stopped the assault.

The boy admitted to the assault and detectives obtained and served petitions for the boy for sexual assault related felonies.

He is being held at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center.