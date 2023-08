FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters were on the scene of a town house fire in the Fair Oaks area Wednesday afternoon.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue (FCFR) posted about the fire in the 4000 block of Lake Glen Rd. at 5 p.m. on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

When crews arrived at the townhome, the say heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house. They requested that a second alarm be raised.

As of 5:20 p.m., there was no word of injuries.