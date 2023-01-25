FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested two men on Tuesday after a series of gaming machine thefts from convenience stores in Fairfax County.

Police were called to the 7-Eleven on Frye Road in the Mount Vernon section of Alexandria at 8:55 p.m. on Tuesday for the latest theft. The store employee who called said that two men had stolen a gaming machine, loading it into a silver truck before driving away.

Police found a truck matching the description near the 7-Eleven on Russell Road in the same area. They stopped the truck and found “parts of a gaming machine in plain view in the truck’s bed.”

They took the driver, 59-year-old Leonard Jones, and the passenger, 35-year-old Terrell Hardy, into custody without incident. Both men were wearing clothes matching the descriptions of the men who had stolen from the Frye Road 7-Eleven. Officers also found more evidence in the truck.

Terrell Hardy (Image courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department) Leonard Jones (Image courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department)

Jones was charged with grand larceny, possession of burglarious tools, two counts of destruction of property and petit larceny. Hardy was charged with grand larceny, destruction of property and simple assault.

Anyone with any information about these crimes is asked to call police at 703-246-7800.