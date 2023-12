LINCOLNIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said that two people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a store in Lincolina on Friday.

In a post on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, around 2:55 p.m., Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said that units were responding to the 6100 block of Little River Tpk.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said that the store was evacuated.

Both people who were injured had non-life-threatening injuries.