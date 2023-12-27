FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Two men were arrested last week for their involvement in a complex crime ring involving altered gift cards, Fairfax County police said Wednesday.

On Dec. 20, Target Asset Protection alerted officers about two men altering gift cards in their Springfield Town Center store. Police were told they had done the same thing earlier that day at a Target store in Manassas.

Officers saw the two men stocking shelves with gift cards and detained them. They were found in possession of altered Target gift cards. The cards are suspected of being linked to an outside account, which takes money from buyers and deposits it into the swindlers’ gift card account, rather than the buyer’s.

A search of one of the suspect’s vehicles uncovered numerous altered gift cards and evidence of a larger ring in the region, extending to states across the country.

In total, officers found just under 1,000 altered cards.

Rongjie He, 32, of California was charged with 10 felony counts of Obtain Money by False Pretense, Credit Card Theft and two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Larceny. He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center (ADC) and has since been released on bond.

Kaihua Chen, 27, of California, was charged with four felony counts of Obtain Money by False Pretense, nine counts of Credit Card Theft and two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Larceny. He was also taken to the Fairfax County ADC and is being held without bond.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call police at (703) 922-0882.