FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said two minors turned themselves in for their involvement in a shooting that left a man from Woodbridge dead.

The two minors turned themselves into Arlington police and were taken to Fairfax County to be charged.

The shooting took place on Dec. 12 in the 5300 block of Harbor Court Dr. in Franconia.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) responded to a call about the shooting, but after searching the area, they didn’t find any suspects or victims. Witnesses said they saw a suspect escaping in a black Dodge Charger with a gun in their hand.

Later that day, Prince William County Police were notified of a black Dodge Charger that arrived at a local hospital with a person who had been shot. That person, Bryant Anthony Gillis, 23, of Woodbridge, died at the hospital.

Police found out that Gillis’ friend, who drove him to the hospital, was also with him during the shooting.

One minor was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The other was charged with principal in the second degree.

Both are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.