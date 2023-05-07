FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were looking for a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead in the Build America Plaza parking lot early Sunday morning.

Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) officers were called to South George Mason Drive in Bailey’s Crossroads around 2:19 a.m. They found two men with life-threatening injuries. Both had been shot in their upper bodies.

First responders took both of them to the hospital. One of the men, 24-year-old Maurice Anderson of Washington, D.C., died of his injuries there. The other was still hospitalized Sunday evening.

Police said that the men had been at a restaurant in the Build America Plaza. An argument that happened in the parking lot led to a man firing several times. He then got into a car and left.

FCPD released the following images of the suspect on Sunday evening.

Images courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call police at 703-246-7800.