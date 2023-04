FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that two teens were stabbed in a Fairfax County Walmart on Friday.

Fairfax County Police said the incident happened at the Walmart on Richmond Highway.

One of the teens had life-threatening injuries.

Police had more than one suspect in custody. They said that the victims and suspects knew each other.