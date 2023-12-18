FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Park Authority Board approved grant funding to improve three parks in the county.

A total of $55,325 in grant funding is going towards improving Lake Fairfax Park, McLean Central Park, and Frying Pan Farm Park.

Lake Fairfax Park is receiving $15,325 to repair the cricket pitch for Field 8 which will include a new concrete base and artificial turf for players.

McLean Central Park is receiving $20,000 to renovate a basketball court in honor of Thomas A. Mulquin. The new renovations will include refurbishing the court’s surface, color coating, and line painting, replacing the basketball goals, and adding a 10-foot fence to prevent the basketballs from bouncing off the court.

The Frying Pan Farm Park is getting $20,000 of the grant funds. Currently, the Park Authority and the Spirit Open Equestrian (SOE) have an agreement that offers the public “therapeutic riding programs.” A section of the park is leased for the program but does not have any electrical service.

The SOE will use the grant funds to have Dominion Energy extend power to its leased area of the park and park facilities.

The Park Authority said the improvement projects are expected to be completed by spring 2024.

For more information about the park improvements and the grant funding program, click here.