FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said 3 people were injured after a fire broke out at a home Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 8700 block of Parliament Dr in the Kings Park area for a house fire.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they saw fire showing from the side and roof of a single-family home.

Crews said the fire is out and 3 people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.