FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A retail theft crew from Maryland was arrested for credit card fraud in Tysons Corner Center.
The incident took place around 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 27 when detectives received a call about a group of suspects involved in credit card fraud from Sak’s Fifth Avenue.
When detectives arrived, they arrested Vernon Lee Brown III, 21; Elijah Walker, 25; and Jaylin Oliver, 21.
The three men were found to have purchased over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Neiman Marcus before unsuccessfully trying the same thing at Sak’s Fifth Avenue. They had 44 stolen checks and 29 credit cards on them during the arrest.
Brown, of Baltimore, was charged with:
- 19 misdemeanor counts of Larceny of Bank Checks
- 14 counts of Credit Card Theft
- Six felonious counts of Larceny of Bank Checks
- Two counts of Credit Card Fraud
- Two counts of Forgery Checks
- Receiving Stolen Property
- Wearing Mask in Public to Conceal Identity
- Possession of Fictitious ID
- False ID to Law Enforcement
Oliver, of Owings Mills, was charged with:
- 12 counts of Credit Card Theft
- 10 misdemeanor counts of Larceny of Bank Checks
- Three counts of Forgery of Bank Checks
- Three felony counts of larceny of Bank Checks
- Two counts of Credit Card Fraud
- Possession of Less than 10 Counterfeit Checks
- Receive Stolen Property
- Wearing Mask in Public to Conceal Identity
- Obstruction of Justice
Walker, of Baltimore, was charged with:
- Five felony counts of Larceny of Bank Checks
- Five counts of Forgery of Checks
- Three counts of Credit Card Theft
- Two counts of Credit Card Fraud
- Misdemeanor Larceny of Bank Checks
- Wearing a Mask in Public to Conceal Identity
- Receive Stolen Property
All three men are being held without bond.