FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A retail theft crew from Maryland was arrested for credit card fraud in Tysons Corner Center.

The incident took place around 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 27 when detectives received a call about a group of suspects involved in credit card fraud from Sak’s Fifth Avenue.

When detectives arrived, they arrested Vernon Lee Brown III, 21; Elijah Walker, 25; and Jaylin Oliver, 21.

The three men were found to have purchased over $8,000 worth of merchandise from Neiman Marcus before unsuccessfully trying the same thing at Sak’s Fifth Avenue. They had 44 stolen checks and 29 credit cards on them during the arrest.

Brown, of Baltimore, was charged with:

19 misdemeanor counts of Larceny of Bank Checks

14 counts of Credit Card Theft

Six felonious counts of Larceny of Bank Checks

Two counts of Credit Card Fraud

Two counts of Forgery Checks

Receiving Stolen Property

Wearing Mask in Public to Conceal Identity

Possession of Fictitious ID

False ID to Law Enforcement

Oliver, of Owings Mills, was charged with:

12 counts of Credit Card Theft

10 misdemeanor counts of Larceny of Bank Checks

Three counts of Forgery of Bank Checks

Three felony counts of larceny of Bank Checks

Two counts of Credit Card Fraud

Possession of Less than 10 Counterfeit Checks

Receive Stolen Property

Wearing Mask in Public to Conceal Identity

Obstruction of Justice

Walker, of Baltimore, was charged with:

Five felony counts of Larceny of Bank Checks

Five counts of Forgery of Checks

Three counts of Credit Card Theft

Two counts of Credit Card Fraud

Misdemeanor Larceny of Bank Checks

Wearing a Mask in Public to Conceal Identity

Receive Stolen Property

All three men are being held without bond.