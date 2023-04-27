FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were in the Springfield area where three people were dead inside a home Thursday afternoon.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about its investigation in the 8500 block of Wild Spruce Dr. at 4:16 p.m. The tweet said that officers found a gun inside the home and that detectives were on their way there.

The Fairfax County Police Department said at a news conference that a housekeeper who works in the home heard gunshots and went to the basement where she found the two men and the woman who died. The housekeeper dialed 911 shortly after 3:45 p.m.

Police said a nanny and three children live in the home and that all of them were safe.

Investigators said there was no sign of forced entry.