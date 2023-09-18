FAIRFAX COUNTY (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said four men were arrested after a months-long drug ring investigation that led to a large drug seizure.

Police said their investigation started in March of 2023 after they received a tip regarding a drug ring operating in the Mount Vernon District.

Officials arrested 33-year-old Matthew Powers of Alexandria, Va., 32-year-old Mondell Opoku of Woodbridge, Va., 27-year-old Andres Blanco of Clinton, Md., and 32-year-old Ali Banihashemi of Burke, Va.

Powers was charged with 6 counts of Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 drugs and 2 counts of Money Laundering. He has a bond of $10,000.

Opoku was charged with conspiracy to distribute Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 drugs and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He is being held with no bond.

Blanco is being charged with 2 counts of distribution of Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 drugs and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. He is being held with no bond.

Banihashemi is being charged with the distribution of over 5 pounds of marijuana, possession of Marijuana of over 1 ounce to 5 pounds, and possession of a firearm while having a pound of marijuana. He is being held with no bond.

The seized narcotics have an estimated worth of hundreds of thousands of dollars.