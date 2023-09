Fairfax County, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said four people were injured after a three-vehicle crash on the I-495 N Express Lanes.

Crews said 3 people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and 1 person was sent with serious injuries.

As of 1:49 p.m., I-495N was shut down except for the far right lane, according to The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department’s X page, the platform formerly known as Twitter.