UPDATE 8:00 p.m. 1/15 — Officers with the D.C. Police Department found the missing girl. Police said they were working to reunite her with her family.

The search for the stolen car and the thief was ongoing.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a car after an abduction and stolen vehicle on Sunday evening.

Police said that a 5-year-old girl was in the back seat of the car. She was wearing a pink shirt and a green jacket.

The car is a 2012 green Honda Accord with license plate MD 94667CJ. The car had both front and back end damage as well as a black hood.

Image courtesy of Fairfax County Police. Photo of the missing girl. Image courtesy of Fairfax County Police.

Police said that the abduction happened near 6242 Little River Turnpike.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.