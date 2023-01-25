One person was injured with minor burns in the fire. (Image courtesy of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue via Twitter)

MANTUA, Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators determined that the fire that killed an 86-year-old woman the day after Christmas was accidental.

The fire destroyed a home on Goodview Court on the evening of December 26. Officials said that it started on a natural Christmas tree and “involved the incandescent ornament lighting.”

Firefighters were called to a home in Mantua on the day after Christmas to battle a blaze.

A resident was unaccounted for and a home was a total loss after a fire tore apart a Fairfax County Home.

86-year-old Christa Mensh died in the fire.

Another person was injured with minor burns and taken to the hospital that night.

Officials declared the home a total loss with damages totaling $615,275.