MANTUA, Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators determined that the fire that killed an 86-year-old woman the day after Christmas was accidental.
The fire destroyed a home on Goodview Court on the evening of December 26. Officials said that it started on a natural Christmas tree and “involved the incandescent ornament lighting.”
86-year-old Christa Mensh died in the fire.
Another person was injured with minor burns and taken to the hospital that night.
Officials declared the home a total loss with damages totaling $615,275.