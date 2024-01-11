FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — And, now a word (make that two) from police: Slow down.

The Fairfax County Police Department posted the reminder on its social media platforms, along with a picture of a ticket that it said police recently issued to a driver who was going 54 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

“Our streets are NOT a race track!,” the post begins, along with a checkered flag emoji and a red “X.” It goes on to say that officers clocked the “daring driver” going 89 mph in a 35 mph zone on Route 1 near Furnace Road, which is in the Lorton area.

(Fairfax County Police Department)

The post indicates that the driver tried to get away from police, but failed. The charges against the driver include Reckless Driving.

“Use this as a reminder to slow down!,” the post concludes.