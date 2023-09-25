FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said a man died from injuries he got after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in West Springfield.

Lloyd South, 89, of Fairfax Station was traveling east in a Nissan Frontier at around 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 23. He disregarded a stop sign and collided with a Volvo. The Volvo spun and collided with a highway sign in the median and into the guardrail.

The driver and passengers of the Volvo were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. South was taken to the hospital and died a day after the crash.

The department said this is the 12th non-pedestrian-related fatal crash in the county so far this year – in 2022, there were 10 such crashes.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is encouraged to call 703-280-0543.