LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Hundreds of people traveling from Northern Virginia to Florida finally made it to their destination Wednesday morning after 37 hours on the Amtrak Auto Train. It was delayed about 20 hours.

Some people told DC News Now there wasn’t great communication from Amtrak to the 563 passengers on board.

The trip turned into a 37-hour-long saga of a journey after a freight train derailment triggered a cascade of problems.

“Everyone was feeding off of each other’s anger and frustration and tiredness and all that,” said Hannah Dore from College Park, Md.

Dore and her mom left Lorton, Va. on Monday around 5 p.m. on the Auto Train. It was supposed to be a nonstop trek to Sanford, Fl. Instead, six hours later, the train stopped in North Carolina.

“They didn’t announce that there was a delay, or the train had stopped until maybe 4:30 or 5:00 in the morning,” said Dale Kalkofen from Powhatan, Va.

The train derailment that started everything involved a CSX freight train in South Carolina.

“The employees that were able to interface with the passengers kept saying that this was not Amtrak’s fault because they don’t have jurisdiction over the rails,” Kalkofen said.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, the train started moving again.

“At 3 p.m. we had gotten to a little bit south of Columbia, South Carolina and we stopped again,” Dore said.

Dore said there was an announcement that the train had to get a replacement crew because the current engineers were past the time they could work.

“Someone in charge came on and said ‘Please, do not call the police. We are not holding you hostage,'” Dore said. “I know obviously we weren’t but it just kind of felt that way. I can see how someone was just like super frustrated.”

Only Dore and one other person were allowed to get off the train because they had service dogs that needed to relieve themselves.

As for food beyond the normal dinner and breakfast served, Kalkofen said passengers received complimentary snack boxes around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Dore said people who wanted a little more to eat, including her, found that by around 7 p.m. the café car was “super low on all food.”

In a statement, an Amtrak spokesperson said: “Customers were provided regular updates, along with meals, snack packs, and beverages. Additional food from local businesses along the route was also provided during the trip. Amtrak apologizes to customers for the delay. We will be working with each customer directly on refunds.”