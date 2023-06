FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation of the Northern Virginia District said all lanes of I-95 at the Fairfax County Parkway near Newington have reopened after being blocked for hours by low-hanging power lines.

The department said Dominion Energy technicians worked to de-energize, cut and remove the lines from the roadway.

They say that residents should still expect some residual delays while queues get cleared.