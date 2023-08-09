LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — More than 1,200 first-time Fairfax County Public School teachers geared up for the school year during the Great Beginnings Summer Institute at South County High School this week.

As the new school year approaches, the program is an orientation of sorts, aimed at familiarizing educators with the division’s resources and providing professional development opportunities.

As school divisions grapple with teacher burnout and resignations – with Fairfax County recording more than 700 resignations last year alone – the program equips new teachers with training to balance their work and personal lives and to build a support system.

“This is our big celebration event. It’s an opportunity for our new teachers to hear from division leadership, to learn from some of our veteran teachers and our central office staff, and really just have a day of celebration,” said Jenna Reader, an education specialist, and the event’s organizer.

Reader credits her professional success to her relationship with her mentor, who she met more than 15 years ago through the Great Beginnings program. This week, she and 86 veteran teachers in the division hosted group sessions focusing on an array of topics.

Reader said that young teachers are taught to build professional resilience by focusing on things that are within their control and understanding their personal “window of tolerance.”

“Really focusing on those things and putting your energy toward those things that are within your spheres of control. And then into your spheres of influence and recognizing that the things out of your control and influence are impacting you. And also not spending all of your energy there,” she said.

The RAND Corporation recently surveyed teachers in the U.S., finding that they’re twice as likely to experience stress on the job than professionals in other fields.

“It gets more challenging year by year, and we want our new teachers to have as much support as possible to help them build those skills so that they feel efficacious, they feel confident and they stay in the profession,” Reader said.

Jocelyne Giron, a recent George Mason University graduate, said she’s both excited and nervous to take over her very first classroom in the coming weeks at Woodburn Elementary School in Falls Church, Va.

“I’m very excited, but also a bit scared. I just want to make sure that I’m the best teacher possible for the students that I have,” she said.

Giron added that mentors in the Great Beginnings program gave her valuable advice to manage her first year on the job.

“Make sure you do things for yourself. […] Make sure you do something relaxing, whether it be like an activity hanging out with friends, and just making sure you find like a teacher buddy at your school to sort of talk to,” she said of the advice she received.

A number of vendors were also on-site, including teachers’ associations and advocacy groups, as well as health insurance representatives. The array of resources speaks to the need for teacher support industry-wide.

“We like to say hire to retire, so we are providing that support from the minute they are hired in the county to the minute they retire. And again, continuing to provide learning opportunities and capacity building opportunities and leadership opportunities for them so that they can learn and grow in this profession where they want to be,” Reader said.

The first day for Fairfax County Public Schools is Aug. 21.