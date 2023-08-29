FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County SWAT team arrested a man Sunday night on several warrants for a shooting that left three men injured.

Officers went to the 7700 block of Lee Hwy. in Merrifield around 1:50 a.m., for reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Later, just before 3:40 a.m., someone made a 911 call for a man who walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound on his arm. Officers found out that the man was related to the earlier shooting. The man was treated and then released.

After investigating, police found out that Jorge Armando Melendez Gonzalez, 25, of Falls Church approached a group of men who were standing in front of a business. Police said that during the encounter, one of the men assaulted Gonzalez, prompting him to shoot at them before running away.

Police charged Gonzalez with three counts of felony malicious wounding and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.