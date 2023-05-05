FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Support groups for kinship caregivers — the people who take in their grandkids, nieces, nephews, or any other family member or close friend in need of a loved one to raise them — have been a lifeline for many families in Fairfax County.

But a near-disaster has given two caregivers new perspectives, and a push for change.

Because of the pandemic, the group went years without meeting in person. At a March Board of Supervisors meeting, caregiver Amy Kean expressed concerns that “personnel shortages” would result in the end of the group.

But in April, the group finally met for the first time in person in three years, quelling some of those concerns.

Kean took in her niece after her parents died in a tragic Pennsylvania car crash when she was just four years old back in 2014.

Nine years later, both Kean and her ‘girl’ have benefited from the support group, which gives kids and parents alike an opportunity to eat together and share resources.

“We help each other,” said Sarah Smalls, another county kinship caregiver, who took in three grandchildren. “We lean on each other.”

The fear of losing the group, although short-lived, sparked Kean and Smalls to continue advocating for families like theirs.

“When I went to that group, that was the only time I had met somebody who got it,” Kean said.

Smalls added, “If we’ve had to walk somebody through what they need to do, that’s what we do. Because we’ve been there and done that, and we know how to do it.”

Smalls and Kean said Virginia is lagging behind others in support and services for kinship caregivers. They’re calling for greater awareness of things like the support group, as well as resources county and state governments can offer.

They also urged a statewide survey to help the ‘informal’ families — those who have not gone through the court system.

According to Fairfax County, two kinship navigators are available for formal kinship families — whose services are facilitated by the Department of Family Services in a situation of child abuse or neglect.

However, for families like Smalls’ and Kean’s, the informal caregivers are not managed by DFS; but the county said it provides services to them.

Fairfax County’s kinship caregiver services can be viewed here. It includes Kinship Cafes, parenting classes, and various connections.

Kean said Fairfax County has a chance to lead and is pleased it is starting by reinstating the support groups.