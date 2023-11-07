Police said it looked like the same group may be responsible for at least four incidents in which they broke into ATMs or tried to break into them.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find three people who broke open ATMs in the Lincolnia area Tuesday and stole money from them.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said the group made an attempt to get into an ATM at TD Bank, located at 6566 Little River Turnpike, around 3 a.m., but failed.

It was a short time after that, closer to 3:15 a.m., that police said an armed robbery took place at 7-Eleven, located at 4818 N. Beauregard St. The convenience store is roughly one mile from the bank.

Detectives said the group of three went into the 7-Eleven, suggested they had a gun, and threatened and employee. The three people were able to force their way into two ATMs, took the money inside, and left.

In addition to believing that the incidents Tuesday are related, FCPD said detectives were looking at the possibility that the same group was involved in other incidents less than a week earlier.

Police said on Nov. 2, around 3:45 a.m., three people went into 7-Eleven at 6147 Franconia Rd. in Kingstowne. In that case, they pulled out a gun and stole money from an ATM. Later that morning, an employee at Burke and Herbert Bank, located at 5519 Franconia Rd., filed a report that someone tried to take money from the ATM at the bank.

The Fairfax County Police Department asked anyone with information about any of the incidents to call (703) 246-7800 and select Option 5. People also can provide tips anonymously through Fairfax County Crime Solvers. The phone number is 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). To submit tips online, click here. You also can use the P3 Tips app.