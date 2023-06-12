FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The group “Be the Good” is partnering with Fairfax County Public Schools to ensure that food-insecure students have emergency access to food.

Amber Marchand founded Be the Good during the pandemic, deploying “Free Little Food Pantries” throughout the county. The pantries hold the equivalent of three grocery bags, and volunteers keep the stocked with non-perishable food items.

“Summertime is the hardest for families, obviously because students who might receive food resources in the classroom through breakfast and lunch are suddenly home,” Marchand said. “And hopefully it’s something that provides some hope and shows that the community cares.”

The organization’s partnership with FCPS means that all Title I and Title I-eligible schools may receive a Free Little Food Pantry.

The partnership comes as food insecurity in the county shows little signs of slowing since the pandemic. Pandemic-era emergency SNAP benefits have ended and food prices remain high. This school year, there were more than 4,000 additional students eligible for food assistance.

Cristin Bratt of the county’s Neighborhood and Community Services department told DC News Now that her department is meeting the need in the community for food and other essentials.

“We’re getting back to a normal life after the pandemic, and it’s something that’s not really going away,” Bratt said.

The county is set to disperse its final round of ARPA funds, to support area food pantries. Since the pandemic, the county has provided more than $9 million in grants to community partners to fight hunger.

Despite the county’s affluence, Bratt said hunger is an issue for thousands of people, particularly in areas such as Falls Church, Annandale, and the Route 1 corridor.

Bratt said the county is also working to ensure everyone has access to nutritious foods by partnering with area farmer’s markets. SNAP recipients may go to any of five farmer’s markets, which will match purchases up to $30.

Those locations include McCutcheon, Annandale, Wakefield, Reston and Lorton.

“It’s expensive to get local fruits and vegetables from the farmer’s market,” Bratt said. “So this program incentivizes customers to take advantage of their EBT cards by doubling their value at these locations.”