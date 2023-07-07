FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly shooting that took place late Thursday night at a parking garage in the McNair area.

Fairfax County Police Department said the shooting took place in the 13300 block of Landers St. shortly before 11 p.m. Officers arrived and found a man 37-year-old man who’d been shot a number of times on the top level of the parking garage. Police began to help him, but he died.

While officers were looking for the person responsible, the Fairfax County Police Department said that person, a 40-year-old man, called 911. Officers found him, and took him into custody. They said the shooting happened during some kind of an argument.

Early Friday, police said they still were trying to determine the relationship between the two men but that they may be brothers.