SPRINGFIELD, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said someone burglarized a Springfield home and tried to take all three dogs that lived in the home.

The incident occurred Nov. 27 around 8 a.m. at home in the 7500 block of Tralee Woods Ct.

The victim was told by a family friend that her dogs were running around in the neighborhood and that friend was able to get two of the three dogs. When the victims returned home, they were not able to find their third dog, Queen, a French bulldog.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect trying to take all three dogs when he failed, he took Queen and left the home in a sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call (703) 644-7377.