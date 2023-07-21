BURKE, Va. (DC News Now) — A petition garners over 1,100 signatures for Fairfax County to install a stoplight at the site of Tuesday’s fatal crash along Burke Centre Parkway.

Police said that speeding was likely a factor, as man driving a car, collided with four teens. The driver, Rebekah Zarco, 17, was killed immediately. The three other teens, including her younger brother, were rushed to the hospital and are fighting for their lives.

For the third consecutive day, a steady stream of people stopped by the growing memorial at the crash site, leaving flowers, stuffed animals and notes.

“Everyone is saying ‘why her?’ She was so kind and had so much ahead of her,” Emily Ausmus, a classmate of Rebekah Zarco’s from Robinson Secondary School, said.

Rebekah Zarco’s uncle, Henry Zarco, spent several hours at the site, quietly reflecting and talking to people who were paying respects. He said that the teens had been at the Burke Centre Shopping Center getting food after attending a Tuesday evening prayer service.

The petition, created Thursday evening, garnered more than 800 signatures on July 21, alone.

“Adding a traffic light will serve justice for Rebekah [Zarco] and the injured, as well as create a safer road environment and prevent another devastation in our community,” the petition said.

Community members visiting the shopping center said that they’d like to see a traffic light at the intersection.

Resident Jonathan Roundy said a stop light at the parkway is “rather overdue.”

“It’s very dangerous. I’ve been nearly hit,” Roundy said. “It should definitely be put it.”

Pat Jasiczak lives off of the parkway. The intersection turning into her neighborhood features a traffic light.

“I’m just so happy when I’m turning left into my neighborhood that I have a light,” Jasiczak said.

“It’s so much more safe. Having a light, turning, especially to the left is always better.”

“But then you say ‘how many lights can you have at any shopping center’ because it does hold up traffic,” she added. “But probably, the more lights, the better.”

The crash comes as the Fairfax County Police Department aims to crack down on dangerous and reckless driving with its Road Shark program. During the program’s third wave, from July 10 to 16, the department issued 5,838 citations.

Police spent hours reconstructing the crash site yesterday, and the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

A funeral service for Rebekah Zarvo is scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 29 at Expectation Church, located at 1924 Braddock Road in Fairfax.