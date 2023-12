FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A car caught fire on I-66 in Fairfax County Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said in a post shortly before 2 p.m. that its units as well as units from Prince William County Fire and Rescue were responding to eastbound I-66 before Compton Road.

(Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

When crews got there, they found the car in flames.

No injuries were reported as of 2 p.m. The fire was also out at that time.