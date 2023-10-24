FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said it was looking for the people involved in a shooting that sent a 12-year-old boy to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 4600 block of North Chambliss St. in Lincolnia where the boy was shot multiple times, police said.

According to a post made by FCPD on X, formerly known as Twitter, the child was shot in the “lower body.” The child’s injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

FCPD said in the post that a number of people were involved and left the area in a white BMW.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their video surveillance cameras and call (866) 411-8477 with any information regarding the shooting.