FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A fire that caused roughly $94,000 in damage to a town house in the Annandale area on Feb. 10 started after someone left combustible materials on an electric range.

Fairfax County Fire/Rescue said firefighters were in the 7800 block of Trammell Ct. around 2:25 p.m. that day after the fire started in the two-story end unit. A neighbor called emergency dispatchers after seeing smoke coming from the windows and attic. When crews arrived, they found the fire in the kitchen and put it out quickly.

No one was living in the home, which was being renovated, and no one was hurt.

Fire investigators determined someone put combustibles on a burner of the range and that the ranger accidentally was turned on.