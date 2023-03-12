ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — Stephanie Blanco can only look at the remains of the Bonchon Restaurant where she worked until a couple of years ago. Fire destroyed the business early Sunday morning.

“Regular people used to come here often,” Blanco said. “We’re like in disbelief. All the restaurants, it’s just crazy.”

Bonchon is among the four businesses consumed by the flames. The To Sok Jip Restaurant, JJ Hair Salon and Hanmi Post Delivery were also destroyed in the blaze.

Fire investigators said a passerby noticed smoke from one of the businesses around 7 a.m. They said this early notice helped firefighters tackle the fire.

“The fact he found it so early in the fire, the fact the fire station was literally half a block away. There was no traffic on the road. Everything was in our favor this morning,” said Captain Charles Cunningham of the Office of the Fire Marshal for Fairfax County Fire and Rescue

Cunningham said it does not appear someone deliberately set the fire.

“It’s overwhelming, you know? My jaw dropping down,” said James Shinn, the president of the U.S. Korean Association of Washington and a frequent guest at ToSokJip.

“Very small. Yeah, it’s small. But a lot of people in and out,” Shinn said. “It’s so busy, normally waiting in line about an hour.”

None of the businesses, according to investigators, had sprinklers or fire alarms in them. They believe those were not needed when the buildings were originally built.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Fire Marshal for Fairfax County Fire and Rescue is leading the investigation into what sparked this devastating fire.