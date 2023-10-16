FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a community tip led to an arrest in a series of car break-ins and package thefts around Fairfax County at the beginning of October.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said that the thefts happened between Oct. 3 and 4. The Reston and Fair Oaks Police District was investigating these incidents and released pictures of the suspect and a bicycle that he was riding.

A community member submitted a tip to FCPD, which helped police identify the suspect as 20-year-old Ajohnny Jordon of Herndon.

Police arrested Jordan on Friday, Oct. 13, and charged him with two charges of petit larceny and two charges of possession of burglarious tools.

Anyone with any information should call police at 703-591-0966. You can also submit a tip anonymously by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, going online or using the P3 Tips app.