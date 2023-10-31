FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said a man was in custody after carjacking a teenager and crashing the car into a gas station on Monday.

FCPD said that an officer first got a call from a business shortly after 4:30 p.m. about the suspect, 20-year-old Mecca Lee-Bey of Washington, D.C., stealing over $2,500 worth of merchandise from a business.

Police said that when the officer approached, Lee-Bey ran out of the business and into a parking lot. He tried to open the door of a car after getting into the garage. A teenager who was in the car was “alarmed” and drove off, dragging Lee-Bey as they did so.

The teenager stopped shortly after and got out of the car. FCPD said the victim was not harmed.

Lee-Bey got into the car after the victim got out and drove off, heading west on Leesburg Pike. FCPD said he tried to make an “abrupt U-turn” in the 8100 block of Leesburg Pike but lost control of the car, crashing into a gas pump.

(Image courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department)

(Image courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department)

Police arrested Lee-Bey and took him to the hospital for minor injuries that he got while being dragged. He was charged with carjacking and grand larceny and was held without bond.