FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A rapper who was facing charges for a shooting in Tysons Corner Center in June of 2022 pled guilty to four felonies, officials announced on Thursday.

Noah Settles, a D.C. rapper under the name of “No Savage,” turned himself in to police several days after the shooting, which took place on Father’s Day weekend in 2022.

A Virginia grand jury initially approved a total of seven charges against him. Settles pled guilty to three counts of maliciously discharging a firearm and using a firearm in commission of a felony.

Noah Settles

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said on Twitter that Settles, 23, could face up to 33 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for June 23.