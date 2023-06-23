FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Friday that a judge sentenced Noah Settles, 23, a rapper from Washington, D.C. known as “No Savage,” to three years in prison after Settles opened fire inside the Tysons Corner Center mall in 2022.

The judge also gave Settles, who entered a guilty plea to four felony charges in February, 10 years of supervised probation and said Settle cannot go to the mall again.

Settles faced a maximum sentence of 33 years. The three years was the mandatory minimum.

The shooting took place on June 18, 2022. No one was hit by the gunfire, but three people were hurt when the mall was evacuated. Investigators said that Settle got into a fight with a group of people, left briefly, then returned and started shooting, firing three shots.

Settles turned himself in to police on June 22, 2022, four days after the shooting.