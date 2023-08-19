FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Over the past few days, officers from the Fair Oaks District have received reports of suspicious flyers portraying biased materials.

The Fairfax County Police Department said it is speaking to religious leaders from across the county to address the incident in order to enhance the safety and security of its religious community.

The department said that while there is no specific threat within the community, they are continuing to collect information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fair Oaks Police Station at 703-591-0966