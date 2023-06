FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Bear sightings in the region have spread to Fairfax County.

One person took to Twitter on Sunday, saying that he had spotted a bear near I-495 and Chain Bridge Road in the McLean area.

(Images courtesy of @ChiefRobBrown via Twitter)

Bears have been spotted across the DMV over the past couple of months, including in Montgomery County and Prince George’s County in Maryland, in Washington, D.C. and in Arlington County just last week.