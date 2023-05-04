FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man was arrested after a house fire in Annandale on April 27. Officials said that a dog helped alert its humans to the fire and get out safely.

Fairfax County firefighters went to a house fire in the 4900 block of Bristow Drive at 11:57 p.m. on that Thursday. They said that the fire was showing from three sides of a three-story single-family home.

Two people were inside the home when the fire started. Fire and Rescue said that the dog alerted them about the fire, and all of them were able to get out of the house before firefighters got there.

Smoke detectors went off after they found the fire. Nobody was injured.

Officials said that the fire had started on the porch and was incendiary. They arrested and charged 27-year-old Clinton James Hall for the fire.

Police said that the residents and their dog got assistance from the Red Cross. Damages were estimated to be around $461,480.