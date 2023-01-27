MOUNT VERNON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a dog that had been chained to a fence in Fairfax County was shot.

Image courtesy of Fairfax County Police.

Officers were called to the area of Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place around 3:35 a.m. after receiving reports of a dog that was chained to a fence. When police arrived, they found the dog had been shot.

They found that earlier in the evening, another person had called police after hearing a dog barking and a single gunshot. Officers had not found anything “suspicious” at that time.

Police said they took the dog, a male Staffordshire terrier, to a veterinarian’s office. The dog was still there for more care on Friday evening.

Anyone who may have more information or surveillance footage of what happened is asked to email fcpdanimalprotection@fairfaxcounty.gov. You can also call 1-866-411-TIPS.