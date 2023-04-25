FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they took someone into custody Tuesday morning after a domestic situation led to the stabbing of a man and his dog.

The dog had critical injuries.

The Fairfax County Police Department first tweeted about the incident in the 5500 block of Cedar Break Dr. in Centerville at 10:33 a.m. The tweet said the stabbing took place inside a home there. It included a description of the person believed to be responsible for stabbing the man and the dog.

Follow-up tweets said medics took the man to the hospital. His injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, but that the dog’s injuries were and that the dog was at an animal hospital.

Police said they did take the person accused of stabbing the man and the dog into custody.